Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $491.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $329.56 and a 1 year high of $492.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

