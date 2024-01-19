Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $227.20. 216,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

