Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $227.17. The company had a trading volume of 172,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,360. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.