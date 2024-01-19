Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $49,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 911,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,169. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.