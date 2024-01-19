Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

