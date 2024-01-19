Vantage Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.31.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

