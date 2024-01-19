Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.0 million-$668.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.3 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.93 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

