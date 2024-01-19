Velas Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,547,267,811 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

