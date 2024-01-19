Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,900,000.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $14.91 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $348,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
