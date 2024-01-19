VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total value of $409,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $412,320.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

VRSN stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.