Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.04.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.16. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$21.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

