Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $50.89

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.89, but opened at $52.50. Vertiv shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 989,471 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

