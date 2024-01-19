Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

