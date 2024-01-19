Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 270 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.



