Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,700 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.