Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 69.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

