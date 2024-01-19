Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BG opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

