Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

