Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

