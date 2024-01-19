Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
