Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $56.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

