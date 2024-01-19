Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

