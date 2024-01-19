Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IUSG opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

