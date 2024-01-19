Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Up 2%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 2,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.