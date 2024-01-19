VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

VFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 230,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,126. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

