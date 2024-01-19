Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.