Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $18.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

