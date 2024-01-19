Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $268.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $268.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

