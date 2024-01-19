Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 104.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 104.40 ($1.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

VOD stock opened at GBX 66.56 ($0.85) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 199.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.44. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 64.65 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.07%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

