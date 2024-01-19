Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Director Nancy M. Schlichting Sells 15,209 Shares of Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WBA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

