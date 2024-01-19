Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

