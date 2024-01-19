WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Philippa Ryan Purchases 6,535 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Philippa Ryan bought 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,050.83 ($6,700.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 38.05 and a quick ratio of 30.93.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

