Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NYSE:HCC opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

