Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,692,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,910,705 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $50.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 3,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 294,877 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.