Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

AFL stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

