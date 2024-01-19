Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWK opened at $94.48 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

