Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $338.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.24 and a 200 day moving average of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

