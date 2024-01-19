Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 141.2% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $3,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

URI stock opened at $563.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

