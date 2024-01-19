Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.18. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.