Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

LW opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

