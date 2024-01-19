Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) versus Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Head-To-Head Survey

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Wearable Devices has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.95% 9.83% 3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.4% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wearable Devices and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices $50,000.00 75.06 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.67 $2.03 billion $1.54 9.71

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wearable Devices and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 6 3 0 2.33

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Wearable Devices on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

