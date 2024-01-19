Wedbush Raises Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Price Target to $6.00

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Get Wipro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

Wipro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Wipro by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Wipro by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.