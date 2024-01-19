Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2024 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

1/11/2024 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

1/11/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

12/20/2023 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

12/11/2023 – Aritzia was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$49.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.8309711 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

