Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2024 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/16/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

1/10/2024 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

12/15/2023 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

