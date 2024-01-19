Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,382,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,225,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

