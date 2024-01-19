WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 402,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,623. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

