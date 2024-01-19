WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 639,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 195,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,103. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

