WFA of San Diego LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

