WFA of San Diego LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.