WFA of San Diego LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $106.95. 1,059,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,989. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

